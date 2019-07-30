QUESTION: How long until the Cardinals force Matt Carpenter back into the lineup no matter the results?
BENFRED: Can we save the Carpenter angst until he is back and taking at-bats away from players who are performing better than he is? Please? Because, that's not happening right now. In fact, he agreed to a longer stint in the minors than originally planned in order to get right. No one talks about that.
Carpenter's OPS is nearly identical to Yairo Munoz's. His on-base percentage bests both Munoz's and Tommy Edman's.
With him hitting a dreadful zip for 21 with 7 K's in the minors, nothing suggests he should be immediately planted at third base without exception when he returns. But let's also not conclude that Edman and Munoz are the hottest hitters on the planet, either.
Whatever you think about Carpenter, and I think we can all agree the extension was a mistake, we know he can get hot and go nuts at the plate for stretches. The Cardinals would be silly to rule that out. They would also be silly to just assume it's going to happen.
When he's back, you find him chances to perform. Hope he catches that groove. Carpenter in a groove does a lot more damage than either Munoz or Edman.
But Carpenter, as he is right now, should not be starting above either, because Munoz and Edman are more dynamic players at the moment, and both have better speed. They're also both able to play different positions, meaning their appearances are not completely eliminated by chances created for Carpenter.