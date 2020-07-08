IN DEFENSE OF FAULK

COMMENT: I might be one of the few Faulk supporters — he was not given a clear role so his play suffered. Assuming Petro is gone, Faulk can assume a role as a top-pair player and make the transition less painful. The Blues can send out these pairings: Gunny/Faulk, Scandella/Parayko, and Dunn/Bortz. Perunovich and Mikkola are next in line, with Walman making a case to be in the mix.
TOM T.: Yes you are, though there may be a few more Faulk supporters than you think.
The Blues certainly had trouble finding a regular role for Faulk, and that's something players realize. Even from the time of the trade, it was hard to see just where he would fit in, and Berube and Van Ryn still haven't figured that out. Finding a place for him and keeping him there, as well as getting him back on the power play, would likely help his confidence, which would help his game, which would help the Blues.
Another issue out there is whether it's time for Parayko to move into the top pairing.
To follow-up comments about the wisdom of acquiring Faulk in the first place and extending his contract, Tom T. replied:
Faulk wasn't necessarily insurance as much as he was a message from Doug Armstrong to Pietrangelo's camp: we'll be fine if you go. It gave the Blues some leverage. Now, it was a pretty expensive way to do it, but Faulk is still a pretty good player, and there's ample reason to expect him to return to that level. It's not like they gave that money to Robert Bortuzzo or Carl Gunnarsson.
