QUESTION (from Matt): Is there a single quantitative stat that you could use to justify giving the Goldschmidt trade an "A," as you did in the previous chat? If Goldschmidt actually hit like his usual self instead of like Justin Smoak, what would his grade be then? A+++?
GOOLD: There are many. The Cardinals' improved infield defense is traced back to him. The Cardinals had 20 errors at first base last season. There were as many as 30 errors, maybe even closer to 40 errors that were directly linked to the play of the first baseman. Consider that for a moment. That's 20 errors assigned to the first baseman in 2018 and likely 15 errors that went to other players because of a throw the first baseman should have retrieved and didn't. That's the equivalent of 11 2/3 innings that the pitchers had to throw additionally, and it's the difference between the 133 errors the Cardinals committed last year and 90 -- so a huge huge huge chunk of what's been a historic turnaround for the defense.
That good enough for you? No?
Last year the Cardinals got an .859 OPS from first base, and that was the fifth-best in baseball. Goldschmidt's career number and reputation is ahead of that, but his production has not been this season, obviously. He's at a .813 OPS. And that would be a career-low. But here's the thing: When the Cardinals were without Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina for about the same month -- all of July -- Goldschmidt was at his best: He had a 1.085 OPS and won the NL Player of the Month award. He carried the offense through a month they had to survive.
We could also put some numbers on his baserunning or talk more about how he's influenced some of the fundamental things they're doing or his presence in the clubhouse. But you wanted numbers. There are numbers. Maybe I'm a hard grader.