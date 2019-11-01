COMMENT: Very impressed with the plan for the MLS stadium and surrounding areas. Really makes you appreciate people like the Taylors, who truly want to improve the city/area. Instead of other notorious Missouri billionaires who see it as an ATM.
GORDO: The Taylors are golden for St. Louis and not just for sports. They do incredible things for their community. And when you talk to these people, it's like talking to your neighbor or the person in front of you at the checkout line. We should all be thankful to have them in the STL.
If only more billionaires were the same way . . .