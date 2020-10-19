IN SEARCH OF OFFENSE

QUESTION: Isn’t it nice that the Cardinals finally have an identity again that is consistent from the front office to the field? It’s an identity I believe in (run prevention, fundamentals, and lineup depth in terms of OBP) Seems like we’re one piece away ... a cleanup hitter. Yes?
GOOLD: They need a batter (or two) who changes the look of the offense and upgrades from below average to slightly above average -- so that it can support the superb pitching and run-prevention style that you reference. The Cardinals would be a much better contender during the season and in the postseason with an average offense. That's it. Just an average offense. Some of that offense does have to come from the traditional offense positions of outfield, especially the corner outfield spots. Those are key. That's where the Cardinals should seek more production, and if that means cleanup hitter, sure. One other direction to go is to get players on base ahead of Goldschmidt. A No. 2 hitter that is a mix of damage and OBP would also do that. Basically, the Cardinals need more consistency from at least two hitters so that teams can't just slip around Goldschmidt and avoid him, and he gets more chances to drive in runs. If the Cardinals go another season without a 100 RBI hitter then it's a sign that 2021 wasn't a full season again or their offense didn't improve as it must.
