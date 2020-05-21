IN-STATE RECRUITING TARGETS
IN-STATE RECRUITING TARGETS

20-06-03_CBCvsDeSmetC5D6_BBBKemp25

De Smet's Yaya Keita goes up for a basket defended by CBC's Larry Hughes Jr. during a Class 5 district championship game on March 6. (Photo by Randy Kemp / Special to STLhighschoolsports.com)

QUESTION: Any football or basketball in-state recruits you think are important for the Tigers to sign? They have missed out on some big-time basketball prospects.

MATTER: For the 2021 class, Missouri hoops has targeted De Smet center Yaya Keita. That would be an important pickup for the front court. As for 2022, there's Chaminade's Tarris Reed Jr., who picked up an offer earlier this spring.

For football, there are a lot of uncommitted 2021 in-state targets, starting with the two receivers at East St. Louis, Dominic Lovett and Keontez Lewis. (Mizzou football considers players from Metro East schools to be "in-state.") Getting one would be solid; both would be tremendous.

Over in Kansas City, defensive end Tobechi Okoli would help at a position of need.

