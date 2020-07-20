QUESTION: Are players 'in the bubble' at home, too? Are they forbidden to go to restaurants and other places? If not, I don't see this MLB 'season' lasting that long. We saw what happened when the Blues players went out to a gathering in Clayton.
GOOLD: They are not in a "bubble" at home. They are left to their own team policies, team rules, and team policing, and the peer pressure is going to be significant. The Cardinals have already had that in the clubhouse with some veterans setting a stern and specific policy for the team, and some young players imposing on other young players the importance of not going out, not making mistakes, not putting the clubhouse and season in jeopardy.
Because here's the thing about the positive tests you mention for the hockey players in Clayton: The players can choose not to do that. There doesn't need to be a rule to tell them that. They're adults.
Follow-up: So players aren’t supposed to go to restaurants, bars, etc., but what about their wives or children? If they leave, they could bring the Covid monster back I would suppose. Are there some players whose wives didn’t travel with their hubbies so they wouldn’t feel “trapped” all season?
GOOLD: If the families are considered part of the "Traveling Party" then they have to follow the same rules. The same goes for media relations, front office, or rightsholders, or whomever the team designates as part of the "Traveling Party." Those rules cover all of them.
As far as at home, yes, and that's part of my point of what the players and their families are willing to do for this season. They have to all remain disciplined. Some players have left their families behind as a result. Some players have brought their families into the bubble. The Cardinals have received requests from players to have their families tested as well as part of the intake screening to keep their bubble intact. And if a family does as you suggest, then the player may be asked to self-isolate.
