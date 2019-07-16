QUESTION: Matt Carpenter hasn't hit in a long time, going back to last season. What would you do with him if you were making the lineups ? Looks like the front office put itself in a bad situation with the contract extension.
BENFRED: The extension, as we've discussed here a ton in recent weeks, is looking rushed and unnecessary. A bad situation is a fair assessment. And while the Cardinals hope Carpenter will pull out of this and go on a surge, you're still looking at a good second half, at best.
And things got even more frustrating Monday night. Out of his last 10 or so at-bats, Carpenter had hit 6 or 7 on the screws. Hard. Most became outs. But it looked sort of like Goldschmidt as he circled around his swing, doing more and more damage as he got closer to looking like the guy he can be. And then, bam, ball off the foot. Out of the game., and onto the 10-day injured list again. We will see how he recovers.
Shildt should play the lineup that gives him the best chance to win, period. The longer Carpenter struggles, the less his contract and track record should matter. But if he goes on a tear, his upside is higher than others. That's the rub.
Follow-up: Fans shouldn’t blame Carpenter at this point. He isn’t writing his name in the lineup, let alone at leadoff. He didn’t sign both sides of his extension. But I do wonder how this situation would be being handled if he had not signed that extension?
BENFRED: Great question. And we have a clue:
Michael Wacha. He's not getting the Carpenter treatment, is he?