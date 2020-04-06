INAPPROPRIATE TO PLAY GAMES IN EMPTY BALLPARKS

QUESTION: All this talk about empty stadiums and neutral sites just seems like wishcasting for bored sportswriters. Is it even possible? Would you want to cover a game from high up in the press box in an empty stadium in North Dakota?
GOOLD: I adore the word "wishcasting" and wish I had a chance to cast it more into my stories. Well done. I don't think it's the sportswriters, man. Not at all. It's the sports kicking this around. They need the money. They don't want a zero-revenue year any more than any other business. Playing empty-stadium games does get them on TV, does get live TV back on the air, and does get some cash rolling in -- even if it's not with ticket sales or beer sales, etc. Sportswriters can be bored at games, too. Just watch us.
Re: Empty stadium. Ben Frederickson and I discussed this -- at a socially acceptable distance -- during the most recent Best Podcast in Baseball, and I've really come to feel that it would be inappropriate to play in empty ballparks. I actually wonder about it on a moral ground, let alone a morale ground. Whether that game is at an empty ballpark in North Dakota, or we're all back in Florida to cover games at Grapefruit League ballparks -- it seems like that would be sending a message of normalcy that isn't right, that isn't fair, that isn't honest. That isn't honest at all.
Part of what make's baseball baseball is the connection to the community -- and that is true whether the team draws 40,000 or 12,000, and the lack of fans who attend a game is just as telling as the amount that do, but there's a reason for that. The attendance helps define the game. The community it fosters is true to the game's history. And empty ballparks in this situation sends this message that the crisis is to a point that baseball can be back -- but that doesn't mean our health as a country is, or that the danger has passed. It's just been mitigated.
Plus, how many people need to gather for a baseball game. Is it 100? Is that enough with the rosters, the managers, the coaches, the game-day ops and the medical teams. Put the media off-site and you don't really reduce it by much. That's still a large group by today's social-distancing standards.
Look, I know there are people that will disagree with this view, and I would welcome the discussion, the debate, and I would welcome someone making a point that shifts my view. But this is where I sit right now. Bring back baseball when fans can safely attend and celebrate health together, not when it's an empty ballpark.
That's an empty gesture, to me.
