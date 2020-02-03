INCLUDE FLAHERTY IN A TRADE FOR ARENADO?
INCLUDE FLAHERTY IN A TRADE FOR ARENADO?

Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty pitches during Game 5 of the NLDS at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: Sounds like Flaherty will be hard to extend. Why not centerpiece him in trade for Arenado?

GOOLD: Because he's one of the best pitchers in the majors, and he's going to make slightly above the minimum in the coming year. He might be the best bargain in baseball for three years running before he reaches arbitration in a year from now -- and then will still be super cost-effective, which is his point, and a good one.

Arenado has an opt-out after two years. Flaherty has FOUR MORE YEARS OF PRE-FREE AGENCY CONTROL. It doesn't compute at all as a trade for the Cardinals. Not at all.

Follow-up: Heard anything about extending Flaherty? Seems like now is as good a time as any to work on a deal?

GOOLD: The Cardinals would like to have that conversation this spring, and they'll try. Flaherty declined to comment when asked recently, but he's also given no indication that he is eager to do so unless he's paid what his production is worth ahead of what arbitration will demand he's paid. He's drawn a distinct line in the sand with his previous comments.

