INCOMING FRESHMEN IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN?

QUESTION: How does sitting out the college football season impact incoming 2021 freshmen? Will scholarships be increased if seniors want to stay?
MATTER: That's what the NCAA must decide. They've set a deadline for Aug. 21. The Division I Council has proposed that any fall athlete who opts out or has the season cut short because of COVID will receive another year of eligibility.
The NCAA said this week it will discuss expanding scholarship limits. That will put financial stress on schools, but it will preserve a year of competition for players impacted by the virus. It could have a major impact on recruiting, too. Let's say a young star quarterback emerges at State U — and then the season is cancelled after four or five games. State U has a QB recruit committed for 2021 who thought he might get to start in 2021 but now changes his mind after what he saw from the incumbent.
In the long run, I think giving the impacted college athletes another year of eligibility is the right thing to do, but there will be some collateral damage.
