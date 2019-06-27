QUESTION: Did the Blues really get away with just O’Reilly, Thomas and Tarasenko banged up a little? And anything more on Tarasenko’s shoulder?
JT: Well, I think it was Armstrong who mentioned that Steen ended the season banged up. He had some shoulder issues in-season. I guess Tarasenko's shoulder is OK — you heard about the knee surgery I presume. I was under the impression Dunn might need some additional work after his facial and head injuries in the San Jose series.
We didn't really get a chance to ask Armstrong about injuries at Wednesday's Berube press conference. And because of the post-Cup chaos, we didn't have the traditional locker cleanout day where injury info usually comes out.