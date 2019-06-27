Subscribe for 99¢
Blues and Sharks square off in game 3 of the semifinals

Blues Vince Dunn was injured when he was hit by a puck as Sharks Melker Karlsson defends during the first period of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Did the Blues really get away with just O’Reilly, Thomas and Tarasenko banged up a little? And anything more on Tarasenko’s shoulder?

JT: Well, I think it was Armstrong who mentioned that Steen ended the season banged up. He had some shoulder issues in-season. I guess Tarasenko's shoulder is OK — you heard about the knee surgery I presume. I was under the impression Dunn might need some additional work after his facial and head injuries in the San Jose series.

We didn't really get a chance to ask Armstrong about injuries at Wednesday's Berube press conference. And because of the post-Cup chaos, we didn't have the traditional locker cleanout day where injury info usually comes out.