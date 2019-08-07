QUESTION: We've heard about Tarasenko’s shoulder, O’Reilly’s ribs, and Thomas’ wrist. Are there any other significant injuries, repairs or surgeries with the Blues that we haven’t heard about? Do we expect the entire team to hit camp healthy (although a bit tired and perhaps hung over)?
TOM T.: Owing to the chaos around the end of the season, parades, trips to Las Vegas, things like that, the Blues didn't have a traditional "locker clean-out day" where we talk to Doug Armstrong, Craig Berube and players and find out all those kinds of things about who needs surgery. So we don't have an exhaustive list of what went down. The Blues announced the conditions of Tarasenko and Thomas, and that's it. O'Reilly implied no procedures were necessary. Vince Dunn likely had corrective surgery on his mouth to get things fixed there.
Armstrong told my colleague Ben Frederickson on Monday that he expected everyone to be back in time for camp, though at the same time, the veterans are going to take it very easy in camp.