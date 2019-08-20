QUESTION: After reading comments by Mo, Girsch, and Shildt regarding the firing of Budaska, I wondered what that process looked like? Shildt said it was his decision. Does that mean he brought the possibility up? Any insight into how that process developed and ultimately played out?
GOOLD: I don't know who first brought up the idea. I do know that it had been an ongoing discussion about how to improve the offense, how to foster that, ignite it, and whether there was any breakdown that was preventing the offense from revving. Players were asked, and that would have been Shildt or Marmol doing the asking for their view of the communication and culture of the batting cage. The front office participated in the review and conversation with Shildt, and it was during that time that they discussed several directions to go.
Shildt made the call on which way they went -- this time. He got the nod from the front office, but made the call on what the move was when told there had to be a move of some type because improving the offense, improving the communication was the drive from the front office.