INSTITUTIONAL ISSUES FOR HOOPS?

QUESTION: At the time they took the job Cuonzo Martin, Mike Anderson and Quin Snyder were all regarded as very solid hires. Snyder had explicit institutional issues with the bizarre Ricky Clemons/Elson Floyd situation. Mike Anderson was ALWAYS looking for another job. Cuonzo is clearly a guy with integrity, but has the program either regressing or staying the same. Throw in that Haith left Mizzou before his contract expired and Kim was hired in the midst of an NCAA investigation … are the problems institutional?
MATTER: I just can't look at 20 years of experiences and paint with such a broad stroke to say the problems are institutional. Because what does that really mean? The university and athletics department were far different in every way imaginable when Snyder and Mike A. coached at MU compared to the current landscape. Each of the last five coaches except Kim A. had some level of success at MU. They all had their share of struggles.
I don't think what's caused current setbacks were in any way related to what caused setbacks for Quin or even Haith. Quin had trouble following NCAA rules and didn't have professional discipline when it came to managing parts of the program. Mike flirted with other jobs but I don't think that had a negative impact on the program. Recruiting misses were a bigger issue. Haith brought some NCAA baggage from Miami that MU didn't know about - some fault lies at MU's feet for that - and then got into a rut of recruiting too many transfers without building a foundation for the roster. Kim A. was clearly in over his head.
Martin had a strong immediate burst at MU and deserves credit for a 20-win season and NCAA tourney run after losing his best player, but things have regressed since then. When you analyze each coaching regime, I just think it's too simplified to blame "the institution” … mostly because the institution has changed so much over time. Quin and Mike Anderson got to an Elite Eight. Haith won a conference tourney and put Mizzou in position to earn an No. 2 NCAA seed. Martin doubled the team’s win total in his first season. Some good things happened on their watches, and yet I don’t give credit to “the institution” for the positives … so I don’t see the logic in blaming “the institution” for the negatives.
Of those five, it’s fair to say Mizzou made two bad hires (Haith, Kim A.), two solid hires (Snyder, Mike A.) and another that’s still under review to some degree — though the early returns on Martin were excellent.