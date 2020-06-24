INTENSITY OF THE ROUND-ROBIN GAMES?
INTENSITY OF THE ROUND-ROBIN GAMES?

Blues host Dallas Stars

Jake Allen blocks the net in the Feb. 29 game against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: Will the round-robin games played between the top four seeds be less intense than the play-in series, since those teams are already in the playoffs? Will they be at a disadvantage for playing less-meaningful games out of the gate?

TOM T.: Those are going to be weird ones. Berube has said he wants everybody to get in a game, so you'll see likely see Jake Allen in goal in one of them. And you'll likely see a lot of other guys, too, that wouldn't be playing if they were do-or-die playoff games.

Will teams want to risk players getting hurt when playing for seeding rather than survival? Or will teams say they want to go all out in those to get the top seed and the juices flowing for the elimination rounds?

I think they'll be slightly less physical. How far above exhibition level, I don't know. But there seems less incentive to risk injury. Then again, players will tell you when you try to avoid getting hurt, that's when you get hurt.

