INTENTIONAL TRADING OF LATIN AMERICAN OUTFIELDERS?

QUESTION: In the past three years, the Cardinals have sent six outfielders packing: J. Martinez, Garcia, Arozarena, Sierra, Mercado and Ozuna. All Latin American outfielders. Now there are none. Coincidence?
GOOLD: It's a fair question if asked fairly, though I see you did not go so far as to say what you're implying, only imply it -- and thus leave it to someone else to make the problematic charge. But, OK. You are suggesting that the Cardinals are purposefully trading away only Latin outfielders, and you're asking if the driving reason for this is because they are Latin or because of some sort of overarching team approach.
It's worth noting that the Cardinals also traded Randal Grichuk (traded January 2018) and Stephen Piscotty (traded December 2017) during that same time period. That doesn't really fit into your question, but it does help us understand what the trend tells us.
Consider, in recent years when they haven't had much success drafting and developing outfielders (Piscotty, Mercado being two that stand out as homegrown and major-league contributors) they have been able to acquire talented outfielders from the international market. Sierra, Jonatan Machado, Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, to name a few. So it was a conscious decision on where they would go for talent, and where they were most successful signing players in the international market was with pitchers and outfielders. Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna came from outside the organization, as did Jhon Torres, a rising prospect, so you're looking more at the availability of talent than where the Cardinals are specifically going to find that talent.
There are a few things driving this: There are naturally going to be more outfielders and more pitchers in an organization than, say, shortstops, and it also hints at where the Cardinals have had more success identifying and grooming talent. It also suggests that while the Cardinals have been able to gather quality and get contributions from these outfielders, they have yet to find the one that has stayed and starred.
That's what the trend really is. It's not where they're from. It's the Cardinals have had trouble finding the outfielder who will stick around and produce enough to take the team somewhere.