QUESTION: Does free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius, now confirmed having no draft compensation to forfeit, move the needle any for the Cardinals?
GOOLD: He should. He has before. I'm eager to get a sense of what he's seeking, what kind of commitment. Expect to hear about a reunion with the Reds (who drafted him in 2007). Cincinnati is a sleeper for this offseason as far as who they can add and how quickly they can improve a team that had two top-20 starters in ERA and already added Bauer for next season.