INTERNATIONAL SCOUTING IMPACTED?

QUESTION: How has COVID effected international scouting and development? Are the Cards pursuing the recently defected Cespedes?
GOOLD: It absolutely has. Teams had their scouts grounded for a stretch and they were not permitted to travel to see players or see players in person. Those policies have changed, but the signing period has been shifted for obvious reasons. That was part of the March agreement that got such attention.
The Cardinals have scouted Yoelqui Cespedes, of course, and they have the bonus money to make a run at him, but with all the stoppage of operations and focus elsewhere in the organization I don't have a feel for how aggressive they intend to be. That signing period has been moved back to Jan. 15, so there's time.
Photo: MLB scouts and front-office personnel, including Cardinals assistant general manager Moises Rodriguez (far left), track a pitching prospect at an academy near of Monterrey, Mexico in 2019. (Photo by Derrick Goold)
