INTERNET RUMOR OF THE WEEK

QUESTION: There was an internet rumor that suggested Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty might have had a visitor flown in during the team's quarantine. Is that why we have not watched him pitch yet since the return? He's the best arm, and needs to pitch often.
BENFRED: It's not rumor-based. It's schedule-based. He's their best arm. He's also their young, critically important arm. They're going to make sure he's good to go after the long layoff before they send him out there. Flaherty not hurting himself in this wonky season is far more important than what could happen if they rushed him back from the shutdown.
I saw the rumor you mentioned, via a website that attempted to claim Flaherty flew in a visitor. The evidence was that Flaherty and the woman followed one another on Instagram, and the woman posted about being in St. Louis. That was it.
That's a big stretch to assume what was assumed, and a lot of evidence is missing. That story has more holes than Swiss cheese.
