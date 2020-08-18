You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
INTERNET RUMOR OF THE WEEK
0 comments

INTERNET RUMOR OF THE WEEK

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals summer camp squad game 7/14

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty readies himself before an inning of a summer camp squad game on July 14. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: There was an internet rumor that suggested Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty might have had a visitor flown in during the team's quarantine. Is that why we have not watched him pitch yet since the return? He's the best arm, and needs to pitch often.

BENFRED: It's not rumor-based. It's schedule-based. He's their best arm. He's also their young, critically important arm. They're going to make sure he's good to go after the long layoff before they send him out there. Flaherty not hurting himself in this wonky season is far more important than what could happen if they rushed him back from the shutdown.

I saw the rumor you mentioned, via a website that attempted to claim Flaherty flew in a visitor. The evidence was that Flaherty and the woman followed one another on Instagram, and the woman posted about being in St. Louis. That was it.

That's a big stretch to assume what was assumed, and a lot of evidence is missing. That story has more holes than Swiss cheese.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports