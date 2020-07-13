INTRODUCING THE ALL-COMMISH TEAM

QUESTION: Who would make an All -Commish team based on Cardinals that you have covered?
COMMISH: Off the top of my head, the starting nine would be:
Bob Gibson, pitcher
Ted Simmons, catcher
Albert Pujols, first base
Tom Herr, second base
Ozzie Smith, shortstop
Scott Rolen, third base
Lou Brock, left field
Jim Edmonds, center field
Willie McGee, right field
I get to have two center fielders because McGee played several outfield positions, especially right field, when he was here the second time.
Follow-up: Do you have an All-Commish best-fielding team?
COMMISH: Gibson pitching, Yadier Molina catching.
Keith Hernandez at first, Herr at second, Smith at short, Rolen at third.
Edmonds, McGee and George Hendrick in the outfield.
