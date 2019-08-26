QUESTION: You've seen a lot of Cardinals baseball over the years. Do you think this team has enough to make a deep playoff run? Do you think the starters can last through September (they have ran out of gas in the recent past).
COMMISH: Starting pitching in postseason play isn't as important as it used to be. You need one or two at the top and the Cardinals have those in Flaherty and Hudson. The teams with the deepest bullpens often make the longest runs and the Cardinals' is deep.
A long run would constitute beating the Dodgers at some point and I don't think the Cardinals are a good bet to beat them. They could beat anybody else, but even the Dodgers are vulnerable with Jansen not what he used to be and not having a whole lot of help.
Follow-up: What would the playoff picture look like if the Cardinals make it? Would they face the wild-card winner, or Braves or Dodgers. And any possibility of getting home field advantage?
COMMISH: If the Cardinals win the division title, they very likely would play the division titlist with the second-best record, which would be Atlanta. The Braves are several games ahead of the Cardinals and would have the home-field advantage, i.e., Game 5, in a five-game series. The Dodgers, the team with the best record in the league, would play the winner of the one-game wild-card playoff, which seems as if it will involve Washington as one of the entries.