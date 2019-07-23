QUESTION: As a fan, this past weekend in the Queen City was nearly perfect. The offense showed signs of life but also that Ozuna's bat is missed. But it also showed that despite a recent surge, this starting rotation is not good enough as is and health will not save the day. An outside upgrade is needed.
COMMISH:The next starter they might acquire doesn't have to be better than all the starters, but he's got to close to a top-tier guy. Flaherty has pitched great lately although with no wins to his credit. Mikolas has been better. Hudson has been fine. And Wainwright is good more often than not. But, having said that, they need someone who has done something in the heat of a pennant race or even in the postseason.