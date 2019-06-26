Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals unveil new, blue jersey

Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith presents Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader with the club's new powder-blue jersey at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The new jersey will be worn for Saturday road games in 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

QUESTION: The Cardinals have pointed to Harrison Bader as a face of the team moving forward. Was that premature and could that change?

BENFRED: Indeed they did. And we saw it happening in real time, from the comments to the opportunities created - remember the trade of Pham, and then Bader being the lone player to model the new (old) powder blue unis? There was a calculated approach to present the fan-favorite, defense-first, speedy outfielder as the emerging face of the team. And we said all along that it's great - if he hits well enough to make it work. Bader's adjusted OPS has fallen to 89, which is 11 points below the league average. He is now slashing .218/.347/.355 against right-handed pitching. His power is better against lefties, but his average is worse. And before the Kolten Wong crowd goes nuts, hear this: Bader's defense has softened some. He's a Plus-5 in Defensive Runs Saved (Fielding Bible version) compared to a plus-11 last season. Dexter Fowler (plus-6) has scored higher in the same metric during his time in center field. So, in short, yes, I think Bader has left the door open for competition whehter it comes from within or outside of the organization. 