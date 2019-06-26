QUESTION: The Cardinals have pointed to Harrison Bader as a face of the team moving forward. Was that premature and could that change?
BENFRED: Indeed they did. And we saw it happening in real time, from the comments to the opportunities created - remember the trade of Pham, and then Bader being the lone player to model the new (old) powder blue unis? There was a calculated approach to present the fan-favorite, defense-first, speedy outfielder as the emerging face of the team. And we said all along that it's great - if he hits well enough to make it work. Bader's adjusted OPS has fallen to 89, which is 11 points below the league average. He is now slashing .218/.347/.355 against right-handed pitching. His power is better against lefties, but his average is worse. And before the Kolten Wong crowd goes nuts, hear this: Bader's defense has softened some. He's a Plus-5 in Defensive Runs Saved (Fielding Bible version) compared to a plus-11 last season. Dexter Fowler (plus-6) has scored higher in the same metric during his time in center field. So, in short, yes, I think Bader has left the door open for competition whehter it comes from within or outside of the organization.