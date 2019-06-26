QUESTION: How does Madison Bumgarner look as a trade candidate for the Cardinals?
BENFRED: Bumgarner is a name that comes up often when discussing starters who could A) help in a major way and B) Be available.
I'm not sure he's the best one available, when looking at what he could do compared to what he's done.
He has the pedigree, the edge and the postseason history, but he's also been an average starter this season, wtih an ERA of 4.23. He hasn't pitched more than 130 innings in a season since 2016, and he's already at about 100 innings this season.