Subscribe for 99¢
Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants' 4-2 win over Rockies

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

QUESTION: How does Madison Bumgarner look as a trade candidate for the Cardinals? 

BENFRED: Bumgarner is a name that comes up often when discussing starters who could A) help in a major way and B) Be available.

I'm not sure  he's the best one available, when looking at what he could do compared to what he's done.

He has the pedigree, the edge and the postseason history, but he's also been an average starter this season, wtih an ERA of 4.23. He hasn't pitched more than 130 innings in a season since 2016, and he's already at about 100 innings this season.