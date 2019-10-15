COMMENT: Things are looking up for the '20 rotation. On the flip-side, the offensive collapse just reinforces that there are not enough reliable bats in this lineup. And while adding Carlson is exciting, recycling the Fowler/Carpenter/Bader narrative won't play with fans, especially if Ozuna departs. Pay Ozuna or pay someone else, your call, Mo.
BENFRED: Why not go after whichever outfielder the Red Sox decide does not align with their decreasing payroll? It's not Ozuna for Carlson, and nothing else. At least it doesn't have to be.
I do agree that letting Ozuna go and swapping in Carlson leaves a lot of proven production to be desired.
Long is the list of upcoming Cardinals outfielders who have under-performed.
Tyler O'Neill is the latest on it. It's a lot of pressure on Carlson, who has never played in the majors, to force him forward as The Answer.