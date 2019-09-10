Q: If the Cardinals let Marcell Ozuna go through free agency, would Nick Castellanos be an option for right field? He's been a major difference maker for the Cubs since they added him at the trade deadline. He could add experienced insurance over prospect Dylan Carlson.
BenFred: The Castellanos addition for the Cubs has been huge. After his home run in Monday night's game, he was averaging .347/.373/.707. Yes. he's slugging .707. He has 14 home runs in 150 at-bats. Crazy.
Castellanos, thanks to his performance and his lack of draft pick compensation due to his trade from Detroit, has likely made himself a lot more money if he reaches free agency. Not sure if there's a fit there with the Cardinals, although his previous experience at third base might be interesting -- depending on the plan with Matt Carpenter moving forward. More importantly, if the Cards do let Ozuna walk -- or offer him the qualifying offer knowing he's going to leave for a multi-year deal elsewhere, then they are doing it in part because they feel Dylan Carlson, whom you mentioned, will be a factor in the starting outfield next season. If you're going to add someone in front of Carlson, why not bring back Ozuna?