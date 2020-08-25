IS DEJONG REALLY A MIDDLE-OF-THE-ORDER HITTER?

QUESTION: Can Paul DeJong be a No. 3 or No. 4 hitter on a team with World Series hopes? At what point do the Cardinals admit they need outside help for their offense?
BENFRED: Don't define Paul DeJong's ceiling too soon. He ranks fourth among shortstops in home runs (75) since his 2017 debut, and he was just easing into his first decent shot at cleanup when the virus stalled what had been a really smooth spring training and summer camp.
DeJong's career at-bats per home run (19.47) is better than Corey Seager (24.46) and nearly identical to Carlos Correa (19.19). DeJong just turned 27. I'm not ready to say he can't be a thumping cleanup hitter just yet.
But yes, he is being asked to grow into the job on the fly in a lineup that was the only lineup in baseball to start its season with three outfielders batting seventh, eighth and ninth. Outside help would help balance out a lot of hope. That's been clear for a while now.
