IS DEWITT A BIG DEAL IN MLB?

QUESTION: No doubt Bill DeWitt Jr. had an impact on the negotiations with the players' union. Does he have as much influence as the owners of big market teams?
GORDO: He has quite a bit of pull because he's been around the block a few times and he's built a lot of relationships. The Cardinals are one of the more successful franchises with arguably the steadiest management.
But when you look at the Yankees and Dodgers and the revenues those franchises generate, you know that Commissioner Rob Manfred listens intently to those teams.
