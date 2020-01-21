IS DEWITT BEING CHEAP? HARDLY

QUESTION: Can you elaborate on DeWitt's comments on the Cardinals' payroll and why that would keep the chances for an Arenado deal down?
BENFRED: I'll try. It won't be received well.
The Cardinals could throw around more money if they choose to, but they are not, as their critics call them, cheap. They're a business that prides itself on sustained success, and part of that plan includes setting a budget and more or less sticking to it. The budget changes every year, and it has grown over the years, but they tend to more or less stick to it when it's set.
Because of some of the regrettable commitments the Cardinals have made, and some expensive ones they will hope to make in the future (Flaherty for example), this was not going to be a big-spending offseason.
DeWitt said the payroll is projected at $170 with who the Cardinals have now, considering call-ups, etc.
"That's a pretty strong payroll," he said. "We were sixth in baseball last year. Pushing the envelope to be honest. We were 11th in revenue last year. If there is great opportunity elsewhere to move it up a little bit, we would take a look at that."
That led to a question about Arenado, without mentioning his name. As in, could the payroll increase by $35 million this season?
"That's not moving up a little bit," DeWitt answered. "We really can't be in that kind of a range. Unlike a lot of clubs, we have a lot of obligations. We built the stadium ourself. We have roughly a $20 million mortgage payment every year. Our cap backs now are $10 million. I shouldn't even say our market size. I'll say our revenue base. Not many teams have that obligations, if any. Bigger markets, they do, because they spend a lot of money. Once you get into our category, not many have an obligation near that."
So, if the Cards traded for an Arenado-type addition, would money have to go back the other way? "No question," DeWitt said.
Expenses that don't often get brought up, but ones the Cardinals don't ever forget about, include annual stadium debt service and capital expenditures, international spending, player development and, yes, Ballpark Village.
One more thing: I don't think Arenado's contract was the only thing standing in the way of a deal when the Cardinals first had those discussions with Colorado. The asking price of talent from Colorado was also incredibly high.
Now w'll see if the ask changes after Arenado voiced his frustration with the Rockies front office.