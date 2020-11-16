 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IS DEWITT MORE INVOLVED THAN BUSCH WAS?
0 comments

IS DEWITT MORE INVOLVED THAN BUSCH WAS?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cardinals introduce Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is introduced by Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak (right) on Dec. 7 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION:  Could you compare the involvement of prior Cards owners to the current group? For instance, do you think Mr. DeWitt has more, less or about the same involvement with the signing or trading of players than did Auggie Busch?

COMMISH: Owner Gussie Busch and manager/general manager Whitey Herzog worked hand in hand for a while in the 1980s, but, generally, brewery involvement in player personnel decisions from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s, was limited to saying it wasn't going to spend big money on acquiring new players. In many instances, Bill DeWitt Jr. has spent that money -- not always wisely -- but more regularly.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports