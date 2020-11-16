IS DEWITT MORE INVOLVED THAN BUSCH WAS?

QUESTION: Could you compare the involvement of prior Cards owners to the current group? For instance, do you think Mr. DeWitt has more, less or about the same involvement with the signing or trading of players than did Auggie Busch?

COMMISH: Owner Gussie Busch and manager/general manager Whitey Herzog worked hand in hand for a while in the 1980s, but, generally, brewery involvement in player personnel decisions from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s, was limited to saying it wasn't going to spend big money on acquiring new players. In many instances, Bill DeWitt Jr. has spent that money -- not always wisely -- but more regularly.