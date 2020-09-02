 Skip to main content
IS DUNN STAYING OR GOING?
St. Louis Blues 1, Arizona Coyotes 0

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz collide in the Feb. 20 game at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: My guy Vince Dunn: Is he staying or going?

TOM T.: TSN in Canada put Dunn on their "Trade Bait" list for this offseason. I think the Blues will do what they can to keep him, because if not, you're looking at almost a total overhaul of the defense corps. Trade him and don't re-sign Pietrangelo and you're down them, plus Bouwmeester and Edmundson from the Stanley Cup group. And Gunnarsson is gone after next season. That's a pretty big change, and not one I think the Blues want.

Dunn is mostly cost-controlled in the years ahead, and a lot cheaper than the alternatives. So I think the Blues' first choice will be to keep him.

