QUESTION: Hard to imagine Armstrong having the exact same team back next season, so I suspect a deal still could be made. Joel Edmundson might be expendable because of the depth on defense and the need to save some big dollars for Parayko, Petro and Schenn. Would Armstrong consider moving Edmundson?
TOM T.: I don't think Edmundson is expendable, because who knows how long you have Bouwmeester and Gunnarsson, and it would be foolish, in my mind, to give up on a guy with a lot of years ahead of him while playing guys who don't. (As I said last week, think of everyone's career as a stack of poker chips and take one away after each season. Edmundson still has a good-sized stack; Gunnarsson and Bouwmeester don't.)
Now, if the Blues internally think Niko Mikkola is ready to step into the NHL next season, maybe that changes the thinking on Edmundson, but I think if they felt that way, it would be a lot more likely to change the thinking on Gunnarsson.