IS EXPANSION DOWN THE ROAD?

QUESTION: It's hard to imagine the league expanding when several teams struggle every year. Besides Montreal, what city could handle a new baseball team? If there's not a big TV market out there that's not already represented then monetary support could be difficult once the novelty of a new team wore off.
COMMISH: Expansion is on the burner farthest back. Until the Tampa and Oakland stadium situations are resolved, there will be no expansion. But, it makes sense from a balance standpoint to have 32 teams. My favorite is Montreal because it worked there before but a new stadium never got built. Las Vegas and Charlotte would be my next choices.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.