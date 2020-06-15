IS EXPANSION DOWN THE ROAD?
IS EXPANSION DOWN THE ROAD?

Rays Montreal Baseball

A fan holds up a sign during a 2015 exhibition game in Montreal. (Canadian Press photo)

QUESTION: It's hard to imagine the league expanding when several teams struggle every year. Besides Montreal, what city could handle a new baseball team? If there's not a big TV market out there that's not already represented then monetary support could be difficult once the novelty of a new team wore off. 

COMMISH: Expansion is on the burner farthest back. Until the Tampa and Oakland stadium situations are resolved, there will be no expansion. But, it makes sense from a balance standpoint to have 32 teams. My favorite is Montreal because it worked there before but a new stadium never got built. Las Vegas and Charlotte would be my next choices.

