QUESTION: Has Justin Faulk been what the Blues hoped he would be when they traded for him?
JT: I'm sure they would like a little more, particularly on offense at this point. But I talked to Berube about Faulk the other day. He didn't seem discouraged at all by Faulk's play. Mentioned he had a good shot, and thinks some goals will start happening.
Follow-up: What is your early evaluation of Faulk?
JT: He's been OK, maybe a little better than OK. I think if he had even a couple of goals at this point, he may not even be a topic of conversation. He's been good in the corners and along the boards. Tough to get off the puck. Skates pretty well, although not the most elusive guy. As a reader mentioned earlier, it would be good to see him close on the net a little more often, and not rely so much on just his outside shot.
He has displayed some questionable decision-making with the puck at times. But that might be in large part due to the fact he's the only new guy on the defending Stanley Cup champs. (Or he was until recently.) That's been a big adjustment, maybe more than we — or even Faulk — could have anticipated.