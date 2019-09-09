QUESTION: In your time spent with Jack Flaherty, do you feel that he has enjoyed his time with the organization? Also, do you feel that the contract renewal this off-season will hold weight when the time comes to keep him here long term?
GOOLD: Yes, sure, he digs it. He's taken cues from Molina in strong comments on what St. Louis means to him, and he's called it his home, his city.
And somewhat yes. I think the contract renewal this past season allowed him to express his views of the market -- and hint at how he knows his value and how that value can only be reached in an open market, i.e., when other teams -- hello Dodgers! -- can bid on his service. Now, Flaherty gets the security that comes with a multi-year contract and how it defends against injury. So, where that leads us into this zone that Lance Lynn last inhibited. He had no interest in giving up free agency. He had interest in a multi-year deal. The Cardinals and Lynn arrived at an extension that took him up to the brink of free agency. No option. No spillover. No sacrifice on his part -- except on the possibility that he outpitched the rate and would have gotten more through arbitration. The Cardinals, in exchange, got cost certainty. Flaherty has shown a strong interest in the union, the financial structures of the game, and he references the research and suggest he and his "team" will do. The Cardinals are going to approach him but Flaherty has already given us a window into how he sees those conversations.