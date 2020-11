QUESTION: Has the Cardinals front office become an echo chamber? It doesn't seem like there are any dissenting voices but just a lot of "yes men" nodding. It sort of extends down to Mike Shildt too, at least publicly.

COMMISH: Not quite sure what you mean here. The Cardinals have had 13 consecutive winning seasons and 20 out of 21. And you want to have dissent with that? Now, trading Randy Arozarena … that merits dissent.