QUESTION: Do you think Cole Hamels makes sense for the Cards?
GOOLD: Absolutely — two years ago. They missed on that. Now, not so sure. I think he could make some sense, especially if Martinez has a setback.
I think as of right now, they should aim higher. If they can get a starter they think will be better for them than they can expect from Martinez, then make the move and have Martinez as a closer. Be conservative when estimating Martinez as a starter and try to find better. I'm not sure Hamels is at this point. But other available pitchers are.
Follow-up: Will someone from the Cards work with C-Mart in the offseason, or is he on his own?
GOOLD: They'll work with him. Carlos Martinez is currently in the Dominican -- as you can probably guess from his social media -- and he's got a few weeks there before having to come back to Florida to see how the platelet-rich plasma injection is working. He will have a check-in every month with the Cardinals, and that likely will be in Jupiter.
The Cardinals also want him to spend some time during each of those check-ins working with the medical officials/training team at the facility in Jupiter. The current plan is for him to be there starting in January.
Why some of this matters for the offseason is not just Martinez's readiness but the Cardinals' understanding of his readiness, because come December -- around the time of his planned check in/evaluation in Jupiter -- the Cardinals want to know whether they need to start making bids on free agent pitchers, or trades.