QUESTION: Is Ryan Helsley next year's Dakota Hudson?
GOOLD: There's definitely an ongoing conversation internally for the Cardinals about the best role for Helsley. He's got the mix of pitches that, if sharpened, could be a starter, and that intrigues the team, but also makes them realize that he'll have to be more efficient, learn that on go, and could be a five-inning starter there for awhile.
He also could be a power arm out of the bullpen, part of the lead-up to the ninth or part of the mix that competes to be the closer at the start of the season. That job is open, remember.