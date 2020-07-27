IS HUDSON A ONE-YEAR WONDER?

QUESTION: Dakota Hudson: One-year wonder? Or does he actually have a future?
COMMISH: I wouldn't say Sunday's game was a horrific outing. Four runs in 4 1/3 innings.
He will start at Milwaukee next Sunday so let's see how that goes. He had a lot of the plate with some pitches yesterday, though.
Unless he is physically compromised, I don't see any reason why you would do something drastic with him just yet.
Follow-up: I remember when Hudson came up and they used him in relief -- he would carve up hitters quickly by going right at them. Has he changed his approach as a starter?
COMMISH: Yes, Hudson was dominant as a reliever in 2018 after coming up. If his sinkerball isn't working, and it wasn't on Sunday, he usually gets hit. But he won 16 games last season, more than any other rookie. He would seem to deserve another chance or two, don't you think?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.