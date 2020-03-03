IS ILLINOIS BACK IN BASKETBALL?
Q: What are your thoughts on the Illini extending basketball coach Brad Underwood through 2026? Is it safe to bet Illinois is a tournament team again after the win at Indiana?

BENFRED: Makes sense. He’s Illini AD Josh Whitman’s guy, and he broke through in year three. The Illini were an NCAA Tournament team after their win at Penn State. They’re in, and as long as Ayo Dosunmu is on the floor, they are a threat to make a March Madness run. There are also good reasons to feel upbeat about Underwood’s recruiting. His incoming class looks strong. Congrats, Illinois. You’re on your way back.

