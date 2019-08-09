QUESTION: I was in a bar wearing a Cardinals shirt and a patron asked me if I was a Blues fan. I said I am now. Are the Blues threatening the Cardinals as the favorite sports team in town?
GORDO: No. The Blues' fan base is a fraction of the Cardinals' fan base.
The Blues bandwagon is crowded right now, but most of those folks were very late arrivals.
Photo: Stanley Cup playoffs MVP Ryan O'Reilly of the Blues throws a ceremonial first pitch at Busch Stadium on June 26. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com