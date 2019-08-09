Subscribe for $3 for three months
Oakland Athletics vs St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan O'Reilly throws out a pitch during a ceremony with the other members of the Blue and the Stanley Cup at before a game between the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

 David Carson

QUESTION: I was in a bar wearing a Cardinals shirt and a patron asked me if I was a Blues fan. I said I am now. Are the Blues threatening the Cardinals as the favorite sports team in town?

GORDO: No. The Blues' fan base is a fraction of the Cardinals' fan base.

The Blues bandwagon is crowded right now, but most of those folks were very late arrivals.

