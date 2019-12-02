QUESTION: One of my favorite players over the years was Ted Simmons. I can’t believe he didn’t make the Hall of Fame in his first shot and even mor stunned that he missed by one vote last year. Do you think he’ll make it this year, it’s a pretty attractive field.
GOOLD: I think this is the strongest chance yet he has to get in. I too am astonished that he hasn't already been a fixture in Cooperstown for at least a decade. It's long, long, long overdue and the voters seem to be aware of this. Strong group. But there's room for Simmons to get the Call this year, finally.
FOLLOW-UP: Ted Simmons should be in the hall of fame his stats prove that. I can’t believe being in small market hides that what’s going on?
GOOLD: It has ZERO to do with the size of the market. Zero. Nothing. Nada. If it is market-size, then why has that not held any other Cardinals candidates back? The Cardinals are part of the fabric of baseball, they are baseball royalty, and voters have always taken notice of the great players here. Ozzie Smith, for example. There is just no evidence of market size playing a part in this, sorry. I'll welcome examples, but then you'll have to explain how the voting process that now features Simmons has regularly inducted players from all different sizes of markets.