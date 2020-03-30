IS IT OVER FOR WAINO?

QUESTION: If the season is cancelled, could that be it for Waino? He said something as he was leaving Jupiter about how this hurts younger players rather than him, as he could quit and go on living his life. Plus, wouldn’t he need a new contract from the Cards?
COMMISH: Somehow, I think Waino might want to go out on his own terms, but he will be 39 going on 40 next season. He would need a new contract and it might not be for as much as he could have made this year. So, yes, this could be it, particularly after a long layoff.
