IS IT THE COMMISSIONER'S CALL? DEWITT'S DECISION? OR ...?

QUESTION: Will Rob Manfred’s relationship with Bill DeWitt Jr. give the Cards more leverage to keep playing when they can? Who makes the decision when a team is out, Manfred or the owners?
GOOLD: No. The virus is in control, not influence.
And that's a great question. A team bowing out of the season would not be something Manfred would do unilaterally. I can't see the precedent for that — not based on his actions, not based on how commissioners have acted since the awful Judge Landis. There would be consensus and there would be reality.
Follow-up: Who decides if season is canceled? Can the players say we are not playing all those doubleheaders out of fear of injury? Can the other owners say we don't want them to play?
GOOLD: The players can opt out. The players through their union can say this isn't working and walk away — though I don't know of the ramifications of that. But the players could do that if they felt their health was in jeopardy.
The owners and Manfred, most likely, will have to come to a consensus to end a team's season or to end the season at all. Every indication is they intend to press on, to try and reach the jackpot at the end of the rainbow that is playoff baseball.
