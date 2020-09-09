 Skip to main content
IS IT THE HITTING COACH OR THE PLAYERS?
IS IT THE HITTING COACH OR THE PLAYERS?

Cardinals V Pirates - First game of double header

Tyler O'Neill strikes out with two runners on base to end the sixth inning of Game 1 of the Aug. 27 doubleheader against Pittsburgh. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: The Cardinals still are striking out a lot, and they're last in the league in homers, so it's not like they're putting up big slugging numbers to justify the Ks. I thought more contact and situational hitting was supposed to be hitting coach Jeff Albert's mantra? Is it just the players we have?

COMMISH: The high strikeout totals are a result of Carpenter fanning more, O'Neill getting more playing time and some of the other players being high strikeout guys.

So it is almost always the player, but Albert's philosophy will come under scrutiny. I think he was gone for a while himself with the coronavirus, but there has to be more of a pop in this offense and less of a whiff.

