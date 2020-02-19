IS IT THE OPPOSING GOALIES? OR IS IT THE BLUES?

QUESTION: What is it with the Blues and hot goaltenders lately? The only goaltender who played at his level against them recently was Malcom Subban in Vegas. Everybody else looks like the second coming of Ken Dryden against them, including Domingue on Tuesday night.
TOM T.: There's a case to be made that maybe when every goalie is looking great against you, it's not the goalies. It's one thing to say Pekka Rinne stood on his head. It's another to say Louis Domingue did it. These goalies have made some great saves, but the Blues have helped, by not putting the pucks in places where the goalies can't stop them.
Schwartz's goal was an example. He found the top corner. When you're keeping the puck along the ice, it makes it a lot easier for the goalie to get his pad in the way. And some of the chances the Blues have missed have had nothing to do with the goalie.