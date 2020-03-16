IS IT WISE TO LET THE PLAYERS SCATTER?

QUESTION: Is it a wise decision to scatter these players out all over the country and risk the exposure, as opposed to keeping them all together in a safe, controlled environment?
GOOLD: There are some governing factors here that are above all others, and they're working in twofold to inform these policies: Players are being urged not to gather in groups and to practice social distancing. They are given the chance to be with their families, wherever that is, and they are urged to stay there. To be cautious there, and the be aware there.
Staying at the facility is a concern because of the groups. The Cardinals had planned to stagger workouts to avoid it, but 50 is a small number, even when talking about the players being only 25 of them.
Families matter. The teams weren't going to stand in the way of a player going to be with his family.
Photo: Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner left the clubhouse at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., with some of his gear. (AP Photo)