QUESTION: Any reason J. Martinez shouldn't just be a bench bat? Jose is sporting a -0.3 WAR and his OPS+ is 103 to Harrison's 101.
GOOLD: That's how the Cardinals have planned it, yes. That's their preference. WAR does favor defense, and Bader is always going to do well with a WAR comparison because of his glove.
We talked about this all winter: Bader is not in sole control of his playing time. He's part of an aggregate look. So you need to look at what other outfielders are producing offensively and what the team is doing offensively, too, because that's just as much of a factor in his playing time as anything he's doing.
If the Cardinals are looking for runs, Martinez will be in the lineup. If the outfield is wheezing to produce runs, Martinez will be in the lineup.