QUESTION: Klim Kostin, what's his deal? Is he not NHL material or is it more that the Blues are winning so there's no reason to call him up? When the Blues brought him in, there was real excitement about his potential. Has the organization cooled off on him?
TOM T.: He is NHL material and the team is high on him. He's also 20 years old, is still adjusting to living in America, and the team wants him to be ready to go when he gets called up.
If the Blues were in a situation today where they needed to call someone up from San Antonio to play tonight, Kostin would likely be the guy. If they needed to call someone up to be on standby and probably watch, they'd likely go with Nathan Walker or Jordan Nolan.
This is Kostin's third year in North America, but in many ways he's still a kid.